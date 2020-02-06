Restored 1978 Jeep J10 Golden Eagle Truck Is the Perfect Toy Hauler

Ultimately, Jeep Gladiator fans owe their respect to the timeless Jeep J10. It's a holy ancestor of the newly minted off-road truck and it carries with it all the key components—four-wheel-drive, rugged looks, and ultimate nostalgia. This 1978 J10 Golden Eagle headed for Mecum's Glendale auction, for example, is one worth lusting after. And since it's already in total desert-spec, it's the one you'll want if you actually plan on using your vintage 4x4.

Mecum

Most notable about this truck for collectors is the Golden Eagle package, which includes a brush guard, driving lamps, a roll bar in the bed, eight-inch wheels, Levi's denim seats, accent stripes, and that beautiful decal on the Jeep's hood. Then again, if you aren't a collector and simply want a rough-and-tumble pickup to haul your dirtbikes in style, this works too.

Mecum

Under the hood is an AMC 401-cubic-inch V-8, which sends power to all four wheels all the time via a period-correct Quadra-Trac system. A GM Turbo 400 automatic manages all that small-block grunt, which totaled 225 horsepower and 320 pound-feet of torque in stock form. This truck received upgraded aluminum heads and manifolds during a recent restoration, though, so expect that number to be a bit higher now.