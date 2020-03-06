GM Sees Ford's Electric Transit, Gives the 2021 Chevrolet Express Van a 6.6L V-8 Instead

We love a good cargo van here at The Drive and we're happy to report that the Chevrolet Express will live on and enter its 26th year of production with a new V-8 to boot. Announced the Work Truck Show in Indianapolis, the 2021 Chevy Express van—a vehicle that's received precisely one facelift since it was first built in 1995—will be available with the 6.6-liter V-8 out of the new Silverado 2500 and 3500 HD. Hear that? That's the sound of a thousand shuttle drivers celebrating.

In the Express, the new V-8 makes 401 horsepower and 464 pound-feet of torque, a good whack more than the old 6.0-liter which put out 341 hp and 373 pound-feet. On top of offering more peak power, Chevy also boasts that this engine will provide drivers with a wider torque band and expects it to match or exceed the 70 percent take-rate the current V-8 currently accounts for.