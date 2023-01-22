The Eternal Chevy Express Van Might Live Past 2026 End Date

The Chevy Express van may just be the most popular cargo van in history. For 27 years, the Express van has been the go-to cargo van for delivery drivers, laborers, and small businesses. It's been one of the cornerstones of the American workforce since 1996. Earlier in the year, it was reported that the Chevy Express as we know it would be replaced by a new electric van in 2026. However, a new report claims that the eternal nondescript cargo van might just live on past its initial end date.

According to GM Authority's sources close to GM, the current Chevy Express could get a redesign for 2027, instead of being replaced, and keep its combustion engine. It won't be the exact same van, though. This report claims that the redesigned 2027 Express van could ride on a revised version of its current GMT 610 platform, dubbed the GMT 620. If it gets a revised platform, it could get revised engines, replacing the current 4.3-liter V6 and 6.6-liter V8. The 2.8-liter turbo-diesel engine was dropped for the 2023 model year.

This report claims that the redesigned 2027 Chevy Express will continue to be built in the GM Wentzville, Missouri plant, where the current Express is built.

The decision to stick with an internal combustion Express van past 2027 is an interesting one, given GM's recent push toward electrification and massive investment into its Ultium battery platform. GM's subsidiary BrightDrop also makes the Zevo 600, an all-electric, Ultium-based cargo van currently used by FedEx. So it would stand to reason that GM would want to shift its famous Express van over to its Ultium platform as well.

It's unclear why GM would decide to keep the Chevy Express alive as a piston-engine van past 2027. Though the updated chassis news is interesting. Could GM be modifying the current GMT 610 platform to accommodate Ultium batteries, thus offering both combustion and electric powertrains? We won't know until Chevy announces official plans for the Express as we get closer to that 2027 replacement date.