A Eulogy for the Small Vans

Well, for one, there are the chicken tax rules, although Ford seems to be circumventing those just fine for now with the Transit Connect. It's built in Spain and shipped to the U.S. exclusively as a passenger van, then it's stripped of its seats and so on to make it a cargo van. This helps it avoid the 25 percent import tax on non-U.S.-built trucks and cargo vehicles. Even when manufacturers perform workarounds like this, though, Americans still don't buy them; Ford sold only 14,107 Transit Connects in the first half of 2022 versus more than 40,000 full-size Transits in the same period.

Ford Transit Connect, and full-size Transit / Ford

EPA.gov

But that super-size-me behavior comes with external negative costs, and that's part of why I'm so sad to write this eulogy. To start with the most obvious effect, the Transit Connect is vastly more fuel efficient than its full-size Transit brethren, with an EPA-rated figure of 25 mpg combined; compare that to the Transit's less-than-stellar 16 mpg. Over five years, the full-size van costs $6,500 more In fuel costs alone. While there are a few electric vans just over the horizon, they still don't have the range or the price point to be a perfect substitute for ICE vans, and so this fuel efficiency still matters deeply in an era where we need to cut CO2 emissions. That efficiency matters even more for cargo vans than less-traveled personal cars, considering that some UPS drivers report traversing 300-400 miles per day on rural delivery routes.

But the less obvious external cost is that we will have yet more massive vehicles running around. They demand more pavement space, kill even more pedestrians, wear out our roads even faster, and ultimately force the American road system to continue to prioritize vehicles over people.

It's really quite a small van (BRZ for scale) / Victoria Scott

And it doesn't have to be a binary choice between people or cars. Even in the most car-free cities imaginable, cargo vans are still allowed because deliveries of goods are a requirement for the modern world. There still could be a happy middle ground between cargo bicycles and massive trucks, and I believe small vans are the solution.

I own a small van (albeit one that was never sold here) and I love to drive; I have visited a ton of city centers in it. In places where driving a massive truck or a full-size van would instill me with fear or be downright impossible, my diminutive-yet-seats-eight Toyota maneuvers the tightest urban environments with ease and fantastic visibility. My van makes it easier to spot pedestrians and make tight u-turns, and it fits in a standard compact spot with ease—the Hiace's wheelbase, at 102 inches, is only 11 inches longer than a Miata's. Small vans make perfect sense for the human-friendly urban world that so many Americans want to build, where cars and pedestrians co-exist rather than compete.

Stellantis