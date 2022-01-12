The Last Great Mitsubishi Is the Delica Van, Back With a New Rugged Concept for 2022

Mitsubishi's new Outlander-based Vision Ralliart Concept is all hulking, bulgy, and made to look like it goes (moderately) fast. It's not the only vehicle Mitsu will be showing off at this weekend's Tokyo Auto Salon, though. Set to be on display at this year's Japanese car convention is a trio of delightfully modified vans, the best of which may well be the Delica D:5 Tough x Tough.

Although the name's great, there are plenty more reasons to love it. The Delica show van is decked out with a bunch of aftermarket accessories that make it certifiably tough-by-tough including Ralliart red mirror caps and fog light garnishes. It also gets a mild suspension lift, 16-inch alloys wearing all-terrain tires, bumper guards, and mud flaps all around. A rooftop carrier can accommodate a tent and sleeping pad, making this a great choice for overlanding, which we hear is quite popular.

Then we have the K-EV Concept X Style—pronounced "cross-style," not "X-style." As its name suggests, it's fully electric and, naturally, features the requisite, newfangled driver-assist systems and connectivity features. Its most admirable aspect, however, would probably be its very aggro Outlander SUV styling and face that's been adorably grafted onto the dinky proportions of a small van. Two-tone color schemes have become quite commonplace but the X Style rocks it with a neat baby-blue-and-beige combo that certifiably isn't. Normalize blue-beige cars, I say.