One-Owner, 246,000-Mile Mitsubishi Mighty Max Is Just Right at $2,500

The late 1980s was a golden age for compact pickups. There was the Nissan Hardbody, the pre-Tacoma Toyota Pickup, and the Ford Ranger, among others. Mitsubishi was in the game, too, though its truck was far from the most popular option, sales-wise. The Mighty Max was sold in the United States for several years and despite its obscurity, it's every bit as cute and quirky as the more common trucks we mentioned. There's one up for sale right now in Silver Spring, Maryland for just $2,500—a small price to pay for the cute lil' Mitsu.

The seller says that the one-owner Mighty Max runs and drives flawlessly, and accurately notes that it’s in great shape for being 32 years old. With 246,000 miles on the odometer, it’s hard to say how much life is left in the old truck, but the internet is full of stories praising the Mighty Max for its durability and ease of repairs. This one’s had recent work done, too, which should relieve the worry of breakdowns a little bit.

The truck has had new plugs and wires as well as a new radiator installed recently, and the seller says the clutch is still strong. It's powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that produced somewhere around 116 horsepower when it was new, and it's paired with a five-speed manual transmission here.