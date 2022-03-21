The Mitsubishi Pajero's Old Factory Will Soon Make Toilet Paper

Last August, the legendary Mitsubishi Pajero rally truck exited production, putting a gravestone over an era of a once-legendary carmaker we have long known to be over. The factory that built the Pajero, though, stuck around after its closure, leaving a faint hope that its story—and possibly the Pajero's—wasn't over. But now, it's safe to close the book on them, as the factory has reportedly been sold to a paper mill that'll use the plant to produce tissues so you can wipe away your tears. And also, your butt.

I'm talking about the news first reported by Nikkei that the Gifu Prefecture plant of Pajero Manufacturing (a Mitsubishi subsidiary) is being sold to Daio Paper for ¥4 billion, or approximately $33.6 million. Reportedly the first Mitsubishi plant to close in Japan since 2001, the factory was according to Japanese Nostalgic Car the largest employer in the region prior to the end of Pajero production last August. Over the years, it also produced the Delica van and Mighty Max pickup, at its peak building 170,000 vehicles annually. Naturally, though, with the decline of Mitsubishi Motors came reduced production, reportedly down to 63,000 vehicles in fiscal year 2019—cut to zero for the final months of 2021.