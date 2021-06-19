This Vintage Summer Car Is Like Driving a Picnic Basket

Picture yourself a wealthy European with a vacation home in a seaside community. You need to get from your yacht to your chateau or from the beach to a watering hole for a frosty beverage, and you want something suited for exactly that purpose. In the 1950s, the answer to fill that niche was the spiaggina car designed for the jet set. A prime specimen of this class of vehicle is the 1970 Fiat Shellette, a picnic basket on wheels with a surrey canvas top. Sans doors, it’s a whip with materials built for people who want to get in with wet bathing suits, like wicker seats and a wood-crafted steering wheel. Hand fabricated by a variety of coachbuilders, this tiny beach car existed long before the revival in the form of the electrified Fiat Jolly a few years ago.

Petersen Automotive Museum

