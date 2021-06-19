Beverly Hills Tour d’Elegance Hits the Road This Weekend with a $100M+ Convoy

For the last 25 years, the Rodeo Drive Concours d’Elegance has been a Father’s Day weekend staple in Beverly Hills. Fittingly in the ritzy area of Los Angeles, it’s typically an all-out fancyfest with celebrities and expensive cars on display, and it attracts in the neighborhood of 50,000 people or more. This year, organizer and philanthropist Bruce Meyer reimagined the event in a way that is safer for the crowd in the midst of health concerns by making it a parade instead of a static event. Celebrities like Jay Leno and Tori Spelling will be driving a few of the vehicles in the convoy, which includes an eclectic collection of vehicles like the recently-sold Big Oly Bronco and a 1939 Bugatti Type 57C once owned by the Shah of Iran.

Velocity Invitational

“We’ll have everything from a 23-window VW bus to the Lost in Space chariot to a $70M Ferrari GTO,” Meyers told me. “It’s an incredible array of cars, like a brand new McLaren Speedtail, cars from Mad Max, and a Lancia Strata Zero.” Along the line, parade viewers will get a glimpse of the 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO valued at $70M, a 1960 Maserati Typo 61 Birdcage, 1957 Dual Ghia Convertible and the spectacularly futuristic one-of-one 1970 Lancia Stratos Zero. In the Concours tradition, a few pre-war collectibles like a 1936 Auburn Boattail Speedster Custom and 1935 Packard Dual Cowl Phaeton will fall in as well. Some of the cars aren’t even street legal, and a few have never been seen on the road before.

Albert De Alba