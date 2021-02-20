Jay Leno's 'Stump a Car Nerd' Segment Should Really Be Its Own Show

As we dig out from a pandemic year–and in Texas, from a week of snowmageddon that proved the value of onboard generators–you might want a call a Mulligan for entertainment you might have missed along the way. At the top of my list is Jay Leno’s “Stump a Car Nerd” segment that has been recirculating lately.

During a recurring installment on Jay Leno’s Garage, Leno blindfolds famous car enthusiasts and gives them a chance to guess which car they’re riding in as Leno drives them around. The man has about 180 cars in his vast collection, so that’s a fair amount of glorious guessing opportunities. Several episodes are online now, but one of my favorites is the May 2020 segment, during which longtime friends (and car nerds) Tim Allen and Leno trade barbs as Leno tries to stump a blindfolded Allen on the identities of three different cars. Everybody knows Leno as a car nut through his show, but Allen is a contender with an impressive collection of his own. One of the vehicles he helped to rebuild was the 1933 Ford Roadster that was featured on Home Improvement, the sitcom on which Allen starred as Tim "The Tool Man" Taylor.