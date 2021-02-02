Jay Leno Thinks the Hudson Hornet Was the Best Handling American Car of Its Time

Jay Leno has a soft spot for Hudson Hornets, partly because he finds them to be the best driving American cars of the early 1950s, and perhaps more importantly because he bought his first one while still in college, only to drive around for pocket change as an aspiring comedian. Funny enough, that car got stolen in Boston in broad daylight, and it was almost kept hidden by a policeman at the impound lot who wished to purchase it as unclaimed property after 60 days would have passed. Luckily, after he made multiple visits to look for his Hornet, another cop at the lot told young Leno what was going down.

According to auto historian Alden Jewell, the 1953 Hudson Hornet Hollywood Hardtop cost $3,095 when new, $107 more than the 1954 model produced for the period during which the Hudson Motor Car Company merged with Nash-Kelvinator to become American Motors. In retrospect, for that kind of midfield price, Hudson gave its customers a lot indeed—aside from a V8 engine, of course. Instead, Hudson remained loyal to its side-valve six-cylinder engine, which became a 308-cubic-inch golden statue of reliability by 1953, fed by a pair of one-barrel carburetors to give Hudson drivers "Twin-H power."