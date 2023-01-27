Jay Leno’s Garage Canceled on CNBC After 7 Seasons and 88 Episodes

Jay Leno’s Garage is ending its primetime run on CNBC after seven seasons on the channel and 88 episodes. The series began in 2015 after Leno left The Tonight Show and CNBC picked up the popular web series to air on its channel. Jay Leno’s Garage featured the talk show host and his sizable car collection, and he often interviews guests about their cars.

CNBC confirmed the series’ cancellation but didn’t say if it would apply to the YouTube channel and series that Leno also hosts. In November, Leno was badly burned working in his garage and was admitted to a nearby hospital. He emerged after about a week with some burns but largely made a full recovery. Leno told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that he was also injured in a motorcycle crash riding a 1940 Indian motorcycle on Jan. 17 where he broke his collarbone, two ribs, and both kneecaps.

“So I turned down a side street and cut through a parking lot, and unbeknownst to me, some guy had a wire strung across the parking lot but with no flag hanging from it. So, you know, I didn’t see it until it was too late. It just clothesline me and, boom, knocked me off the bike,” he told the newspaper.

With the Garage series’ cancelation, Leno’s decades-long run at NBC may be over. Before Jay Leno’s Garage, Leno had hosted The Tonight Show since 1992. Leno is an avid car enthusiast and famously owns a McLaren F1, a Ford GT, a 1963 Chrysler Turbine car, and a Bentley Speed 6, among hundreds of other cars and motorcycles.

Leno’s show has also shown off other celebrity collectors including many appearances by Tim Allen, President Joe Biden, former President George Bush, Jerry Seinfeld, and others.

Update: CNBC confirmed to The Drive that Jay Leno's series would not be renewed.