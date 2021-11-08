Jay Leno Took the 2023 Corvette Z06 for a Rip and It Still Sounds Great

Leno's chat with the car's chief development engineer, Aaron Link, doesn't reveal anything new, although Jay did say the car will cost under $100,000. Link went into detail about the car's various specs, including details of the engine. If you want to know anything about the new LT6 outside of what you might've heard in the video, we've got you covered.

The most impressive part of Leno's test drive was, of course, the noise. It sounds good from the inside, but from the outside, it sounds positively incredible near its 8,600-rpm redline. Considering the LT6 is the most powerful naturally aspirated V8 ever produced, it probably should, right?

Despite doubtlessly being a hot day when Leno drove the car, it had no cooling issues whereas the previous generation Z06...might have. The entire front end of the new track-focused 'Vette is basically one big radiator consisting of three individual cores all plumbed together. The new Z06 has a total of five separate radiators to ensure that overheating is not going to be an issue, even on the track. We've talked with a Corvette engineer in detail about this new impressive cooling system, which you can read here.

The new Z06 will be available to the general public starting in summer 2022. July is going to be awfully, gloriously noisy. Until then, we'll have to keep watching the likes of Jay Leno wring them out for all to see on Youtube.

