2023 Corvette Z06's LT6 V8: Everything You Ever Wanted to Know

It's not too often a genuinely new, genuinely exciting high-performance engine gets released for a production car, so when something like the C8 Corvette Z06's LT6 drops, it's worth going over in painstaking detail. The 5.5-liter flat-plane crank V8 gracing the engine bay of the most track-focused Corvette produces 670 horsepower without any help from forced induction. We've done our fair share of reading and research to find out how, but we also spoke with Josh Holder, a Corvette chief engineer who explained the ins and outs of this mechanical masterpiece. To start, it's worth giving some context. This new naturally aspirated V8 makes more horsepower than the previous Z06's supercharged lump, which also had more displacement at 6.2 liters. How? It's all about airflow, and airflow is determined by an engine's cylinder head, along with everything attached to it. The blown LT4 used in the old Z06 was a classic pushrod design with a cross-plane crankshaft. Flow in a pushrod design is limited by the number of valves in the head (essentially always two in modern gasoline applications) and the pushrods themselves protruding into the path of the intake and exhaust ports. Pushrod head design has come a hell of a long way since the 21st century began—there's all sorts of trickery you can do to get pushrods out of the way of the ports—but a dual-overhead-cam layout is always going to have the capability to flow more air.

Chevrolet

That's why the LT6 sports a DOHC layout. In that respect, as well as plenty of others, it followed the lead of the C8.R race car's engine. According to Holder, this road car power plant shares a ton of parts with what you'll find in the Le Mans competitor. "The cylinder heads are, with the exception of a couple of pieces of hardware, basically common," he said, in conversation with The Drive. "Flip the head upside down and look at... the combustion chamber and the valves and the ports, they're all CNC machined. They look like they're right off of a race car." The heads' specs are impressive on their own. Flow numbers for the ports were not provided nor were the port volumes; however, the valves themselves are very large thanks to a 4.104-inch bore. For reference, the largest production small-block Chevy, the 7.0-liter LS7, has a 4.125-inch bore. The head's 58.8cc combustion chamber allows for a 12.5:1 compression ratio as well—premium fuel will be necessary here. The intake valves' diameter is 1.654 inches (42mm), and the exhaust valves' diameter measures 1.378 inches (35mm). Valve lift numbers could not be confirmed, although they're definitely high considering the engine makes peak power at 8,400 rpm and peak torque at 6,300 rpm. For reference, the E46 BMW M3's high-revving, 3.2-liter straight-six, the S54, makes peak torque at 5,000 rpm and peak power at 7,900 rpm. This LT6 is likely cammed even hotter than that on account of the higher peak torque rpm, and it's got greater volumetric efficiency as well; 121.8 horsepower per liter as opposed to the M3's 104.1.

Chevrolet

The LT6 does not have a variable valve lift system, although its hollow camshafts are equipped with variable valve timing. The cams are phased by an electro-hydraulic system that allows for around 55 degrees of authority on the intake cam and about 25 degrees on the exhaust cam, according to Holder. This amount of cam phasing ability should help the engine be more drivable lower in the rev range. The cams themselves press down on finger followers, which in turn act on the titanium intake valves and sodium-filled exhaust valves. The valves are controlled at high rpm by twin valve springs, a smaller spring being nestled inside a larger outer. The LT6 has solid lifters—the lifter being the part between the cam follower and the valve itself—which typically require adjustment over time. Chevy says you won't have to adjust the lifters on the LT6, though. That's because it's created automated tooling that ensures a very precise fit between the finger follower and the lifter itself. On top of that, the automaker has positioned an oil jet that flows through the finger follower and sprays directly at the area where the cam surface and the finger follower meet. This, Chevy says, will help maintain extremely consistent tolerances over the life of the engine. Only time will tell whether no adjustment is actually necessary, but Chevy, having likely tested a very similar setup in the C8.R, seems confident. "The engines are hand-built in Bowling Green and as part of that [precise lifter fit] process... the cylinder head and cam caps are fully assembled, measured for running clearance, disassembled, and that running clearance measurement goes into a calculation that a robot pre-selects shims to put back in the finger follower for the net fit." Holder said, detailing the affair. "So we're taking all build variation out, reassemble the head measure it again, make sure it's good, passes that station. And then when the head's bolted on the engine, we measure it one more time."

Chevrolet

Without going too deep into the dry-sump lubrication system, which I know a ton of people definitely want to hear about, it's rather interesting. The LT6 uses 5W50, which is pumped through the engine extremely efficiently. There are four points in the crankcase and two points located in the heads where oil is scavenged back to its remote sump. Speaking to Road & Track, the automaker says that, most of the time, as much as 80 percent of the oil remains in the sump. The oil gets pumped through the engine, does its lubricating work, and then gets sent back into the sump very quickly. If you want to make more power, you can't have oil getting in the way, and the LT6's lubrication system keeps the oil out of the path of fast-moving components like the crankshaft. Each crankpin also gets its own compartmentalized region of the crankcase, which makes scavenging the oil that gets thrown off the crankpins—the journal where the forged aluminum piston is attached—more efficient by reducing windage. These regions are where the scavenge points are located. Each piston also gets its own oil squirter underneath to help cool the combustion chamber. A vital part of keeping this oil system working is filtration, of course, and the LT6 has a bolt-on cartridge-style filter. That's not because the engineering team simply preferred it that way, but because of the vibrations associated with a flat-plane crank. "When we first were building our very earliest engines on a dyno, we saw an engine spin a cartridge filter right off [due to vibration]," Holder said. "We now have this cartridge filter, [which] doesn't spin on. It's bolted on." That pesky vibration was an obstacle for the team, not unlike the issues faced by the Ford Mustang Shelby GT350's 5.2-liter Voodoo V8. Big flat-plane V8s shake like crazy, and Chevy addressed this issue not only with an oil filter that won't screw itself off but also with other smart features like, most importantly, a crank-mounted fluid damper. There aren't any balance shafts or anything going on here, to be clear. The damper works alongside a series of lighter rotating assembly components to attempt to cut back on resonance. Smaller components like electrical connectors also had to be reconfigured to make sure they didn't work themselves off through the course of the engine's life, too. All of these features, Holder says, were proven on the racetrack.

Chevrolet