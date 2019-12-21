Chevy Corvette C7 Death Kart Has External Cage, Beefy Off-Road Tires Fit for the Apocalypse

If the impending apocalypse does indeed happen during our lifetime, there are a few good options as far as transportation goes. Say you want the comforts of home and the ability to drive over everything in your path, then there's the SLRV Commander 8x8; however, if you want to drive blazin' fast through deserted towns while making obnoxious V-8 noises, then there's this Mad Max-style Corvette C7 with a full-blown exoskeleton, no doors, and beefy tires.

Underneath all the theatrical body cladding is a convertible Corvette Stingray, which was likely totaled at one point or another in its life. Since then, it's gained new life by having a plethora of custom modifications fitted to make it a bit tougher than stock. Tubing exits out the back bumper and wraps around the rear deck before meeting with the rest of the cage near the cockpit, which is reinforced and then connected at the front as well. This contraption takes the place of several body panels, leaving it exposed like a few Corvette death karts we've seen in the past.

The wheels and tires look to focus more on form than function, with a massively staggered stance and two different types of tread patterns. The fronts are street compound Kuhmos mounted to Forgestar wheels, while the rears are all-terrain rollers measuring 305/60/R18.