Million-Dollar, Two-Story SLRV Commander 8×8 Is a Globetrotting Off-Road Specialist
Who needs brick and mortar when you've got a mobile mansion like this?
Oftentimes, overlanders who circumnavigate entire continents prefer to bring the luxuries of home along with them. When you're on the road for 18 months at a time—or more—it doesn't hurt to have a comfortable bed, running water, and a table to sit down at for dinner when the going gets cold or rainy. This million-dollar brute built by SLRV Expedition Vehicles, though, takes the concept to an extreme with its eight driven wheels and two-story layout that provides absolute luxury for 10 passengers in total.
Underpinning the bespoke behemoth is a Man TGS 8x8, essentially a leisure-grade semi with a monstrous 12.5-liter diesel inline-six. It sends 480 horsepower and 1,646 pound-feet of torque through a heavy-duty 12-speed transmission, eventually reaching the ground after passing by a two-speed transfer case and four locking differentials. Alas, it rides on air suspension that handles the sizable load that comes with a double-decker camper box out back.
The interior is masterfully arranged to maximize the number of carryable occupants, along with splashes of incredible refinement. A private master bedroom contains a plush king-size bed, and you'll find another mattress of the same size that lowers over the roomy dinette. The kitchen features an electric induction range with a full-size sink and plenty of storage—a must when living on the go. An adequately sized bathroom rounds things out...for the first floor.
Handily, the roof lifts to make room for the second story that sleeps six and features a pop-up television—a one-trick pony, this ain't.
The SLRV Commander 8x8 is capable of traveling for days without filling up on water or fuel thanks to 264-gallon capacities for both. Then, it provides power while off-the-grid courtesy of lithium-ion batteries that are charged by solar panels or the engine and a diesel generator. Whether you're driving through Canada's remote and frigid Northern Territory or the incredible heat of Africa's Sahara, you'll be in good shape with this rig when properly stocked.
While the vehicle featured here was specially built for an undoubtedly well-off customer, the folks at SLRV Expedition Vehicles make their living by creating such monstrosities. If you've got a vision and a strong bankroll, the company can configure your own globetrotter to the detail. The trickiest bit may be getting the vehicle out of Australia where SLRV is based and back to you, ready to hit the backcountry.
Got a tip? Send us a note: tips@thedrive.com
h/t: Curbed
