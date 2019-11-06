All-in-One Ford Ranger Overland Rig Is an Athletic Off-the-Grid Companion

If there's one thing that SEMA 2019 has made clear so far, it's that the automotive world is continuing its obsession with overlanding into the new decade. One particular outfit is gearing up to offer its customers the ability to have an "Attainable Adventure" with its latest buildout for the 2019 Ford Ranger XLT. The folks at Hellwig Products, a family-owned automotive company based in California, brought the Attainable Adventure Ranger build with them to Las Vegas this week where it sits on display for SEMA attendees to ogle and lust after. From an aggressive stance to a full array of go-anywhere and survival gear, this truck is enough vehicle for practically any off-the-grid getaway.

via Hellwig

To give the Ford its sporty look, Hellwig sent the pickup to another California-based company: Old Steel Fabrication. Under Old Steel's watchful eye, the Ranger was equipped with a mild, yet capable lift using an Icon Vehicle Dynamics Stage 5 suspension system. A Yakima bed rack and awning were then fitted to the truck's bed and a Tepui Hybox rooftop tent makes the mid-sized adventurer a home-on-wheels. Next, the builders focused on ensuring that the Ranger wouldn't have problems navigating rough terrain. A set of 17-inch Icon wheels were added to the build and wrapped in beefy 35-inch Falken Wildpeak tires. To make up for the added width, the truck features a set of Bushwacker fender flares that provide adequate coverage over the mounds of rolling rubber on each wheel. Custom bumpers by Addictive Desert Designs were fitted to the front and rear, as well as a T-Rex X-Metal Grille and Rigid Industries light bar.

via Hellwig