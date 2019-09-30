Truck-Driving Hero Uses His Ford Ranger to Save Woman From Violent Elk Attack

A group of people from Estes Park, Colorado can consider themselves lucky after a bull elk began charging at them in broad daylight last Friday. Specifically a woman who was charged at, thrown on the ground, and repeatedly hit by the elk's antlers until a hero and his Ford Ranger pickup truck sprung into action.

The footage of the attack acquired by abc News shows people helplessly being terrorized, including a man diving behind a boulder for protection all while the woman gets picked on by the animal. Even multiple men can be seen trying to figure out what they can do to stop the elk, but ultimately choosing to retreat and find protection. The attack continued while helpless bystanders watched in horror until Brian Berg, the park's supervisor, used his work-issued Ford Ranger as a make-shift barrier to separate the elk from the woman.