Australia Rolls Out New High-Tech Cameras to Crack Down on Texting and Driving

The Australian state of New South Wales is seemingly fighting fire with fire, cracking down on texting and driving by surveilling them with some newfangled technology of its own. According to AP News, the Aussie region plans to install 45 "Mobile Phone Detection Cameras" across on various main roads by December. It'll apparently be the first jurisdiction in the world to use the special cameras to curb the dangerous act of driving while distracted by phones or tablets.

Each Mobile Phone Detection Camera actually consists of two cameras; one to capture license plates and another, more prying lens that zooms in through windshields to see what drivers' hands are doing. The system apparently uses artificial intelligence to vet for distracted drivers, whose pictures are then forwarded for human inspection before a fine is mailed to the offending driver for the equivalent of $230.

The government says the cameras could prevent 100 fatalities and serious injuries over the next five years.