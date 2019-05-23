Watch Children Drive Cars Into Surgery Like Bosses 

As adults, we all understand that hospitals suck. You’re there for serious reasons, none of them particularly pleasant. But imagine how terrifying they can be for young children. They’re in a strange and wildly scary place and they may have to leave the comfort and safety of their parent’s arms depending on the situation. Any sort of procedure becomes a daunting prospect. The staff at Huntsville Hospital in Huntsville, Alabama, however, have a way of easing children into operating rooms; a John Deere.

The Pediatrics’ staff have one mission, to make sure children are healthy and happy and that includes feeling at ease before any operation. The nurses and doctors found that children became apprehensive heading into the surgical suite. Speaking with WHNT News, Michelle Barksdale, a child life specialist, said, “There are some kids that are really, really scared and don't even want to come in the door, stand on the scale, put on a bracelet.” Can you blame them?