Bespoke Mopar Pickup Truck Concepts Cover Retro and New-School for SEMA 2019 Show

Ahead of next week's highly hyped SEMA show in Las Vegas, automakers are unveiling their specially built creations to show off the best in vehicle customization, from performance cars to off-road stars . Fiat-Chrysler is the latest to reveal its high-spec concepts, and it's taken a comprehensive approach by working with Mopar to build an overland-ready Ram 1500 Rebel as well as a style-centric 1968 Dodge D200 that's more than just a pretty face.

First is the Ram 1500 Rebel OTG (Off The Grid) Concept, which takes Ram's most off-road-capable half-ton model and equips it with all the necessary gear to live remotely for days on end. The truck which it's based on is fitted with the third-generation 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V-6, which thanks to its 33-gallon tank can travel over 1,000 miles between fill-ups. It also provides 480 pound-feet of torque that kicks in at low revs to help with traversing tricky terrain.

The Rebel OTG's exterior is where you'll find the modifications, though, as it's had a lengthy list of gear added to make it both more adept and convenient when unplugging from workaday life. A concept two-inch suspension lift gives extra clearance for the 35-inch Goodyear tires, which are mounted to beadlock wheels. A snorkel intake improves its water-fording ability, while rock rails give extra protection to the truck's doors and rocker panels. All of this will help with going further in the wilderness, but should the pickup get stuck on an obstacle, it's also got a Mopar concept front bumper with an integrated winch; a one-off rear bumper based on a Ram 1500 Tradesman unit provides a better departure angle as well.