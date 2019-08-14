New Ford Ranger FX2 Off-Road Package Makes 2WD Pickup Trucks Fun Again

Blasting through the desert is more fun with rear-wheel-drive; just ask anyone with a purpose-built pre-runner. However, most trucks that have the off-road gear to make that desert-blasting possible come with heavy four-wheel-drive systems, meaning you're often left with some sort of half-baked compromise. So what if you want a new pickup truck with some of that capability but don't want the expense of weight? Meet the Ford Ranger FX2. “FX2 expands Ranger’s options for customers who want tough, off-road style with the functionality of a locking differential but don’t need four-wheel-drive,” said Brian Bell, Ford Ranger marketing manager.

Ford

Think of the FX2 package as a two-wheel drive FX4. You get the locking rear differential, off-road tires, and underbody protection. You also get the more aggressive looks of the FX4—all while saving money. The FX2 package, which is available to order now for deliveries later this year, is only $595 extra. To get a four-wheel-drive Ranger over a two-wheel-drive, you're spending $4,160 before the cost of the FX4 package on top of it. You get essentially all of the same features with the FX2 as in the FX4, sans four-wheel-drive, of course. Ford has decided to leave out the off-road cruise control called Trail Control and Terrain Management System in the rear-drive-only variant, however.

Ford