2020 Ford Ranger RTR Is a Dirt-Slinging Midsize Truck Built for Off-Road Fun

Most noticeably, the gussied-up Ranger sports a new LED-equipped RTR grille reminiscent of the one found on that aforementioned Mustang. The new face is complimented by bigger fender flares with functional front venting as well as the obligatory RTR graphics on the side of the bed. Beyond cosmetics, the Ranger RTR gets beefier Fox 2.0 shocks, new 17-inch off-road wheels wrapped in chunky Nitto Ridge Grappler rubber, and a Ford Performance catback exhaust.

The entire package will cost $9,800 and can be dealer-installed on Rangers of "almost" any trim level. For your reference, the base SuperCab Ranger XL starts at $24,300. Available for unspecified amounts of extra coin are an RTR leather package as well as an addition LED light bar in the front grille.