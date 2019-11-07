2020 Ford Ranger RTR Is a Dirt-Slinging Midsize Truck Built for Off-Road Fun
Going for $9,800, the dealer-installed RTR package can be applied to Ford Rangers of "almost" any trim level.
If you're still trying to get over the fact that Ford refuses to sell its hardcore Ranger Raptor mid-size truck here in the U.S., then listen up: Ford Performance has now announced the 2020 Ranger RTR. Cooked up by the same folks behind the uber-cool Mustang RTR, the Ready-to-Rock Ranger (yes, that's seriously what it stands for) gets a bunch of off-road and cosmetic goodies seemingly aimed at the Ranger Raptor's would-be target audience.
Most noticeably, the gussied-up Ranger sports a new LED-equipped RTR grille reminiscent of the one found on that aforementioned Mustang. The new face is complimented by bigger fender flares with functional front venting as well as the obligatory RTR graphics on the side of the bed. Beyond cosmetics, the Ranger RTR gets beefier Fox 2.0 shocks, new 17-inch off-road wheels wrapped in chunky Nitto Ridge Grappler rubber, and a Ford Performance catback exhaust.
The entire package will cost $9,800 and can be dealer-installed on Rangers of "almost" any trim level. For your reference, the base SuperCab Ranger XL starts at $24,300. Available for unspecified amounts of extra coin are an RTR leather package as well as an addition LED light bar in the front grille.
"Being an off-road enthusiast and a lover of the great outdoors, I am in love with the way the Ford Ranger RTR can allow you to explore roads and lands less traveled," said RTR boss and pro drifter Vaughn Gittin Jr. "The smaller footprint of the Ranger RTR allows navigation on narrow canyons and the tight trails that you find off the grid."
