2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 Teaser Suggests 8,600 RPM Redline

A high-revving engine is like a piece of art or fine wine. In a world where efficiency goals have been met with turbocharged engines and hybrid, it's something that auto enthusiasts have learned to cherish immensely when automakers bestow the gift upon the world. And it looks like the latest offering will be the new 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06: Chevy's latest teaser for its hotted-up Corvette sure seems like a confirmation of an 8,600 RPM redline for its flat-plane crank V8.

Last year, a GM insider supposedly leaked the specs of the Z06, leading to reports that the Z06 would be equipped with a road-going version of the racing C8.R's V8 capable of revving up to 9,000 RPM. Chevy's announcement today—a new video dropping "8,600 minutes" before next week's formal launch—suggests that while it might not get to 9K on the money, it's pretty damn close.