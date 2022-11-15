Jay Leno’s Friend Saved Him From Car Fire That Engulfed His Face in Flames

One of America’s favorite comedians, late-night TV hosts, and car guys Jay Leno is recovering from an admittedly scary and serious burn injury that could sideline the celebrity for months to come.

According to TMZ, Leno was working on his 1907 White Steam Car when a clogged fuel line uncorked, spraying fuel in his face and a nearby spark ignited the gasoline. The resulting injuries scarred Leno’s face and hands, and a friend and employee quickly jumped on Leno to extinguish the flames. Leno was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment where he could stay for up to 10 days for recovery.

Leno canceled upcoming appearances and shows immediately after the fire, and TMZ reports skin grafts may be needed for reconstruction after the injuries. The actor and comedian reportedly suffered third-degree burn injuries in the fire and a friend reportedly saved Leno’s life in the fire.

Leno's status as an icon of car culture stems from his extensive collection of nearly 300 cars, including everything from steam-powered Doble to one of the few remaining Chrysler Turbine Cars, and his broad base of automotive knowledge. He hosts his show "Jay Leno's Garage," which is now in its eighth season.