Jay Leno's All-Original 1949 Citroen Traction Avant Is a Joy To Drive by Design

Some 12 years ago when I was still living in London, there was a gentleman in Camden Town who took his kids to school in a Citroën Traction Avant each morning. With that being far from a pristine example, you could sometimes hear his gear changes from half a mile away. Regardless, battling the British weather, that French piece of magnificence just carried on like well over half a century was nothing.

Back in the mid-1930s, André Citroën couldn't witness his company turn his most ambitious project into an absolute success story. Having demolished his former factory to build a brand new one for the Traction Avant using Henry Ford's mass-production techniques, Citroën's front-wheel-drive marvel first hit the road in 1934, just in time for the Michelin family to overtake Citroën's rather bankrupt business. André Citroën died of stomach cancer the following summer.