Jay Leno Won’t Buy a Ferrari Because He Hates the Dealerships

Most of the world may know Jay Leno as the former host of The Tonight Show but around these parts, he's arguably more famous for being a bona fide and professional lover of automobiles. After retiring from the talk show game, he now keeps busy with his CNBC car show, Jay Leno's Garage and he's also celebrated as one of the most prolific car collectors on the planet. The exact number of cars in Jay Leno's literal garage surely fluctuates frequently but, according to a duPont Registry list posted last year, Jay owns 181 cars in addition to 160 motorcycles.

Despite the vast collection, the late-night icon apparently does not have any Ferraris and there's a reason for that: He cannot stand the hoops Ferrari dealerships make customers jump through to gain the privilege of owning a car from Maranello. It's a bit of an open secret that Ferrari can be difficult to deal with unless you're a longtime, paid-up member of the Tifosi with multiple Ferraris in your car ownership history.

Speaking to Cars and Culture with Jason Stein, Leno explained, "I just never liked dealing with the dealers. I don't wanna give a guy 25 grand in an envelope, y'know. I don't wanna have to buy two Mondials..." What's extremely interesting here is that Jay uses the Ferrari Mondial as an example, a car produced by Ferrari from 1980 to 1993, which tells me two things: Jay has held this view for literal decades and Ferrari has been operating this way for at least as long.