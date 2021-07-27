$5,995 Markup on a Mitsubishi Mirage Is the Latest Outrageous Dealership Story

The Mitsubishi Mirage hatchback is one of the least expensive new cars for sale in the United States right now, with a starting MSRP of just $17,990 including destination. It may seem like one of the few cars you can still get for cheap in this crazy market, but apparently, that's not always the case. There's one dealership in Oak Ridge, Tennessee that's asking a few grand more than what's listed on the window sticker. Thanks to a tweet from High Mileage's Adam Barrera, we know that Ole Ben Franklin Motors is currently offering at least one Mirage with a pretty healthy markup. The modestly appointed economy car has been "market adjusted" by right around a third of its MSRP, or $5,995. If you want to buy this little red machine, it'll cost you $24,260.

Ole Ben Franklin Motors

Ole Ben Franklin Motors has a slew of Mitsubishi Mirages for sale—35 in total. A dealership employee confirmed to The Drive that they're all marked up to some extent as they're "bringing more money" in this oddball new car market. There are better equipped and more expensive trims of the car for sale on the very same lot, though it's unclear if the markups attached to those are for the same amount we see here. On the dealership's website, the markup cited by Barrera isn't present. We contacted Ole Ben Franklin Motors and they confirmed that the price in the tweet is accurate for this particular Mirage.