Watch Jay Leno Drive This Ferrari Enzo That's Actually a Pontiac Fiero

"We had kind of a dream of getting this car into [The Quail] as a joke because it is trying to imitate a car that belongs at The Quail," said owner Michael Coyne. "I assume what happened is a series of mistakes where they did not look at the photo, saw the title, and they passed off."

Inevitably, Leno takes the world's worst "Ferrari Enzo" out on the open road and declares its Fiero engine and underpinnings to be "not terrible"...but also "not good."

Of course, replicas of expensive exotics based on the Fiero are nothing new. The mid-engined Pontiac has been the car of choice for folks building fake Lamborghinis and even fake Ford GT40s thanks to its mid-engined layout and low cost. It's the automotive equivalent of your slightly out-of-shape uncle showing up to this weekend's (outdoor, socially distant) barbeque wearing a cheap Captain America costume. The only people he's potentially fooling are your baby cousins and even they, deep down, can kinda tell he isn't the real Steve Rogers.

Got a tip? Send us a note: tips@thedrive.com

h/t: Motor1