Jay Leno Proves That the Lancia Stratos HF Is Italy's Greatest Hit

If there's one car Jay Leno is likely to be adding to his ever-changing collection soon, it's the original Lancia Stratos—especially after a brief drive in one around Lost Angeles. With its short wheelbase, mid-mounted Ferrari V6, short gearing, and Marcello Gandini's purposeful rally design, Lancia's combination was unbeatable as a tool built for the World Rally Championship. Yet, it remains a delightful road car that's still capable of turning on a dime and taking punches like no other mid-engine car would.
This red 1975 Lancia Stratos HF used to belong to John Campion, a lifelong Lancia fan and friend of Jay Leno, who sadly passed away recently from leukemia. After being delivered new as a road model, it was soon turned into a racing car, which led to this Stratos "High Fidelity" retaining its synchromesh gearbox, leather seats, as well as the 2.6-liter Dino V6 in road tune that produces 190 horsepower. The rest, however, is pretty much pure WRC specification, with dual fuel fillers, a full-length skid plate, and a set of rally clocks for your co-driver.
Back in the early seventies, Lancia got lucky with its Stratos project. After the already successful, yet front-wheel-drive Fulvia HF, the Bertone-designed, rear-drive Stratos was a major game-changer built to win rallies. Powered by Ferrari, it raced to three WRC championships as well as a Targa Florio win in 1974 by the likes of Sandro Munari, Björn Waldegård and Bernard Darniche.
Built around a tubular spaceframe like the Lamborghini Miura and Countach, the Stratos uses a much beefier chassis, wrapped in an iconic fiberglass wedge body shaped by Marcello Gandini, whose design evolved from the V4-powered Stratos Zero and Stratos HF Prototype concepts, only to keep waiting for Enzo Ferrari to give Lancia a proper performance engine for series production.