Jay Leno Proves That the Lancia Stratos HF Is Italy's Greatest Hit

If there's one car Jay Leno is likely to be adding to his ever-changing collection soon, it's the original Lancia Stratos—especially after a brief drive in one around Lost Angeles. With its short wheelbase, mid-mounted Ferrari V6, short gearing, and Marcello Gandini's purposeful rally design, Lancia's combination was unbeatable as a tool built for the World Rally Championship. Yet, it remains a delightful road car that's still capable of turning on a dime and taking punches like no other mid-engine car would.

This red 1975 Lancia Stratos HF used to belong to John Campion, a lifelong Lancia fan and friend of Jay Leno, who sadly passed away recently from leukemia. After being delivered new as a road model, it was soon turned into a racing car, which led to this Stratos "High Fidelity" retaining its synchromesh gearbox, leather seats, as well as the 2.6-liter Dino V6 in road tune that produces 190 horsepower. The rest, however, is pretty much pure WRC specification, with dual fuel fillers, a full-length skid plate, and a set of rally clocks for your co-driver.