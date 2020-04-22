iRacing Up 50,000 Subscribers as People Race From Home

Anthony Gardner, iRacing's chief financial officer, explained to Roadshow that in January, iRacing had around 110,000 active subscribers. A subscription is defined as people paying an $8 to $13 monthly fee to access the service. As of now, more than 50,000 new racers have joined, bringing iRacing’s active customer count to over 160,000.

Gardner later added that new signups are coming in eight times faster than usual, but the company hasn’t stopped trying to recruit more.

Part of that growth can be attributed to iRacing’s aggressive discounts for new members, which can reach up to 50 percent in some cases. Live race broadcasts from the platform haven’t hurt either, as plenty of life-like action and drama has unfolded in recent weeks. Whatever the reason, growth will likely stay strong for iRacing because there’s no clear end to the quarantine orders.

While full-blown simulators are awesome, you don't need a big rig to compete in iRacing. Yes, a proper setup certainly helps when you're driving against esports' elite, but many have made do with bargain-basement wheel and pedal combos, and even Xbox controllers. Heck, Jordan Taylor's crash during last weekend's race was so strong that even his high-dollar sim collapsed on itself.

