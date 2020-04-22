What's the Most Fun Green Car You Can Buy?
High-tech hybrid or tiny four-banger?
It's kind of ironic that gas prices are hitting record-lows as Earth Day 2020 rolls around. Yes, gas is cheap right now, which means that folks driving big SUVs and pickup trucks are saving considerable money at the pump. However, we all know that these things typically don't last long and prices will eventually go back up. So, the best thing to do for our pocket and the environment is to drive a fuel-efficient car. But what about fun?
The fundamental problem is that driving an environmentally friendly car rarely means driving a fun car. There are a few hidden gems out there, however, some basic and some not so much. Others, like the kind with hybrid systems and other cutting-edge technologies that minimize the environmental impact their massive, fire-breathing engines would normally cause are readily available, but you gotta be willing to pay a hefty price.
What if you’re just looking for a fun car that doesn’t kill the polar bears every time you put your foot down? This got us thinking: What is the most fun green car you can buy today?
It’s almost too easy to shout “Porsche Taycan” and run away, but choosing a $100,000-plus electric sports car for this sort of question is kind of cheating. For me, the answer to the question is a small car that delivers great fuel economy and is relatively affordable: the Mazda MX-5 Miata. It checks almost all of the boxes and looks great doing it. Fun to drive? Check. Fuel efficient? At up to 35 mpg highway, big check! On top of both of those things, you can get one for around $30,000 brand new and much less for a used one.
My boss, The Drive's Editorial Director Patrick George, is all about the Acura NSX, mainly because it's got 573 horsepower, all-wheel drive, supercar looks, and it's still extremely fuel-efficient, as we reported last year when we took one for a Midwest road trip.
You could make an argument for or against almost any car, but for me, it’s so much easier to take the obvious route. So, what’s your pick?
Got a tip? Send us a note: tips@thedrive.com
