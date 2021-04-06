Attempted River Crossing In a Mitsubishi Montero Couldn't Have Gone Any Worse

If you're trying to cross a body of water in your car, you're going to want to make sure you know what you're doing. If the water is too deep, the current too strong, or your car isn't right for the job (most cars aren't), it's going to go bad—especially if it's something like a river. Stalling your car in a puddle of water is not a huge deal, but attempting to cross a raging river in what looks like a stock SUV is, as the driver of a Mitsubishi Montero learned over the weekend in the Dominican Republic. Shortly after attempting to cross a torrent of water, the front end of the Mitsubishi was floated up off the river bed and things quickly went from bad to worse.

Edgardo Cestero Jr via Facebook

The small SUV was quickly swept up by the current and carried hundreds of feet downstream. Despite the vehicle being almost completely underwater at times, no occupants can be seen exiting until the very end of the clip. It's unclear why no attempt was made to exit the vehicle at an earlier time. Perhaps it had lost electrical power due to the water.