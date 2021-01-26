Over 40 Cars and Trucks Pulled From Lakes and Rivers Around Nashville

Cars sometimes end up in waterways for various reasons, and sometimes, for a surprisingly long amount of time. Every now and then, divers and other specialists are tasked with recovering these vehicles for the sake of environmental cleanup, or the possible recovery of lost loved ones. Such an instance occurred over the past week in Nashville, Tenessee, as Motor1 reports.

Volunteer divers from Adventures With Purpose helped recover more than 40 vehicles from waterways around Nashville, including the Cumberland River and Percy Priest Lake, a massive reservoir located on the east side of the city. Many of the vehicles are clearly dated, however, some of the cars are as new as nine to 10 years old, implying they were lost not too long ago. In a video on the group's YouTube channel, it's stated no bodies were recovered from these vehicles this time around.