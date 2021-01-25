Jeep Tuner Teases 1980s YJ Wrangler Front End Kit for 2021 Model

Nostalgia is one hell of a drug, and Jeep parts and accessories supplier Quadratec certainly understands that. To celebrate the 30th anniversary of the company, it's apparently decided to do something special. More specifically, if you've been watching the company's social media posts lately, it seems like it's planning a YJ-style rectangular headlight fascia-swap for the latest generation JL Wrangler.

The swap appears to use parts that are at least in the style of the YJ Wrangler's headlights, if not actual parts from original trucks. The company says more news about this project will be released Tuesday, so until then, we don't have much more information besides what Quadratec has posted on social media, which is just the one shot you see here.