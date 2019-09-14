Sleep Your Way To and From San Francisco and Los Angeles in ‘Cabin,’ an RV-Like Hotel

The trip between Los Angeles and San Francisco is a slog. In a car, you’re treated to the wide and wondrous sights of barren desert along California’s 5. A plane ride isn’t better as dealing with LAX and SFO might as well be the tenth circle of hell. And if you mention rail, we’re going to snicker in your face. As such, the people behind Cabin, believe they’ve figured out the best solution for the trip: a mobile hotel.

Cabin first launched its double-decker traveling hotel in 2017. At launch, the top floor was built for guests to lounge, get work done, and socialize with other passengers. The bottom floor was reserved for sleeping accommodations with small ship-like bunks ready to make the trip a true snooze. However, after the first year of service and listening to what its customers wanted, liked, and disliked, as well as thorough renovation, Cabin is back and supposedly better than ever.

According to Mashable, the company found that lounging and guest interaction wasn’t really wanted by their guests from the service. Rather, as you’d expect, they just wanted to go to sleep in either San Francisco or Los Angeles and wake up in the other city feeling refreshed and ready for whatever they had planned. What they wanted is a red-eye like experience with the comfort of a bed.