The Drive Teams With Blipshift to Offer the Discerning Enthusiast the Perfect Pasha Tee
Feel confident, feel bold, feel Pasha.
1978 saw LaserDisc hit shelves, LEGO’s little yellow man birthed, and Grease released into theaters nationwide. Life was good. But while Travolta’s quaffed doo spawned many imitators, what made 1978 special was Porsche’s 928 and the debut of its whimsical Pasha fabric. And now, thanks to The Drive’s latest collaboration with Blipshift, you too can adorn yourself with a perfect Pasha tee.
While Porsche’s exterior designs are anything but fanciful, that stopped once you opened the door and took a seat inside. Porsche’s owners were greeted by patterns such as Pepita (Houndstooth), Tartan (Plaid), and Pinstripes (Pinstripes). With no surprise, this was the case with the 928 as well. What was different was the introduction of Pasha.
In an era where psychedelics were unspoken forces behind many a piece of art or design, it’s not difficult to understand why Pasha exists. Inspired by a waving checkered flag, the pattern was unlike any Porsche design before and was nearly impossible to replicate en masse, making each car’s interior unique. Pasha broke the norm of what interior design could look like and was extremely successful.
Due to massive demand, Pasha was later introduced as an option throughout Porsche’s entire lineup. This Pasha-craze lead to a massive push of Porsche’s Heritage Design Strategy—an initiative that would give birth to Porsche Exclusive and the company’s reputation for factory customization we now know today culminating with no more than two identical 911’s are built each year.
Pasha is more of an ideology than a physical pattern. It represents freedom of design, individuality, and confidence—something we don’t see from many gray-based manufacturer palates today. Ivo van Hulten, Porsche’s Head of Interior Design puts it best, saying “Individual memories are brought to life by certain colors, haptics, or patterns—this trend, which we also see in the fashion world or interior design, is the core idea of this strategy.”
There are reasons beyond the tactileness of a vintage Porsche that people appreciate. The car’s design elements are part of that. At least we at The Drive certainly think so. It’s exactly why our own Alex Roy drives a Morgan Three-Wheeler and it’s exactly why Pasha is the perfect print for our next collaboration with Blipshift.
Driving something bland and gray, no matter how well it performs, is boring. There’s no thrill. We want the choice to declare ourselves, our confidence, and our freedom. Pasha, even just in the form of a soft and silky t-shirt, has the ability to do that. And by democratizing Pasha, you too can tangibly feel those things.
Click here to shop to feel those 1978 vibes yourself.
