Charley Boorman and Actor Ewan McGregor’s ‘Long Way Up’ Might Use Harley-Davidson LiveWires

While some motorcyclists can claim long-distance rides are easy, none have ever made that claim with respect to the Long Way documentary series, starring actor Ewan McGregor his longtime friend and partner-in-crime Charley Boorman as they traverse Africa, Europe, Asia, and even the United States.

The cross-continental motorcycle trips captured many a rider’s imagination of what is possible on two wheels. Now, the duo is back for what could be their most ambitious trip: A voyage from the Southern tip of South America in Tiera del Fuego all the way up to Los Angeles, California. Oh yeah, and they’re likely doing it on the back of Harley-Davidson’s all-electric LiveWire.

Based on spy shots taken by Autoblog Argentina, the duo will be making their South American trek atop Harley-Davidson’s fully electric LiveWire motorcycle. However, unlike the production version that we rode earlier this year—a motorcycle that we sorta fell in love with—Boorman and McGregor will apparently be completing the trip with specially prepared off-road-ready versions.

From the spy photos taken in the town of Ushuaia, which will no doubt trigger O.G. Top Gear fans, the LiveWire motorcycles have been fitted with longer travel suspension, knobby tires perfect for the dirt, higher-set handlebars, knuckle guards, and gear racks attached to the rear of the motorcycle’s frame. Essentially, the riders built themselves a LiveWire Dakar (which Harley-Davidson is absolutely free to use).