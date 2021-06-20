Off-Road Advocacy Groups and Residents In Colorado Towns Spar Over OHVs

My neighbor a few houses down owns a black 1963 Corvette, and every time he starts it up it rumbles the street. I love the sound and find a window to ogle it as it rolls by; however, not everyone appreciates the sound of a loud engine. He drives it respectfully, pulling out carefully and not flying through the neighborhood. Pedestrians and kids on scooters and bikes are nearby and he doesn’t take any reckless chances. In Colorado, however, a portion of the massive influx of motorists on off-highway vehicles aren’t exercising the same restraint. Some OHV drivers are ripping through residential areas and aggressively roaring through the trails, making homeowners angry and resentful while the towns welcome the tourism revenue. As reported by the Colorado Sun, OHVs are buzzing past and leaving litter, human waste, and chaos behind in what used to be quiet mountainside towns.

Ryan Dull/StayTheTrail.org



“In 2015, the Colorado Parks and Wildlife division that oversees OHV use counted 170,000 of the vehicles registered in the state,” Nancy Lofholm wrote for the Colorado Sun. “Last year, there were 203,873. Around 46,000 of those came from out of state.” It’s a tough balance, says Ryan Dull of Stay the Trail, an educational non-profit group that helps to spread the word about OHV use in Colorado. Since early last year, motorized recreation is up 400 percent, he says, and indoor restrictions of pandemic sent people to the mountains in droves. That increase has led to a clash between various parties who share the trails.