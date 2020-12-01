The Official Photos of the Final Mitsubishi Eclipse Are Just as Sad as the Car Itself

Though it still had the Lancer Evolution as the shining star of its lineup, Mitsubishi by 2011 was in obvious decline. It would've struggled to keep pace with Honda, Nissan, and Toyota even in a healthy economy, but in the wake of a global recession, it didn't have a snowball's chance. So with sales of its Eclipse sports coupe waning, Mitsubishi pulled the plug on the model just short of a million cars built, commemorating the end with a one-off model... And leaving the photography to someone who really couldn't have cared less about it.

Recently resurfacing on Twitter thanks to Roadshow's Steven Ewing after more than nine years, photos of the last Eclipse ever built—one combining the Eclipse GT's 3.8-liter, 265-horsepower V6 with the upscale end-of-production SE package—show it unceremoniously wheeled down to the pond by the Illinois factory that built it (where Rivian lives today). Rather than hire a pro to honor the car that once did Mitsubishi proud, photos were left to someone who probably has to be reminded not to film in portrait mode.

Framing was at most given a passing thought, and background, not even that; a concrete culvert is visible beyond the car in a side-profile shot, and opposite it, the grain elevators a mile north of the factory.