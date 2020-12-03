American Ingenuity: Chevy Impala Driver Pulled Over For Using Flashlights as Headlights
Hey, at least they tried.
If you get in a front end collision, probably the most important things to fix—assuming your car still moves—are the headlights. Without them, you can't see at night, and you're a huge danger to other motorists. If you can't afford to replace them, it's best to avoid driving at night—easier said than done, we know. What you absolutely should not do is attempt to replace your headlights with flashlights.
As CNN reports, a driver from Washington state was recently pulled over on Interstate 90 for doing just that. After getting in an accident, a driver in a ninth-generation Chevy Impala attempted to light up the interstate in front of them with flashlights instead of the car's headlights, which were missing. WSP officer Rick Johnson told CNN that he pulled the vehicle over after noticing how dim its headlights seemed, and once he inspected the vehicle more closely he realized that the headlights on the car had been replaced by flashlights. This is, of course, illegal.
According to the officer, the flashlights weren't even charged up to their full capacity, saying that they appeared to be low on juice when he pulled the vehicle over. The driver should've perhaps spent a bit of money on some new batteries for them to avoid this situation because as it turns out, they had a suspended license.
"I don't know of any car manufacturer that duct tapes flashlights to the front of their cars upon sale," Johnson told CNN. "But you know, I guess this is 2020, right?"
Got a tip? Send us a note: tips@thedrive.com
