Watch These Guys Fast and Furious the Hell Out of a 1998 Mitsubishi Eclipse GSX

The base second-gen Eclipse came with a 140-horsepower, naturally aspirated 2.0-liter DOHC four, but the highly prized GS-T 2WD and GSX AWD versions got a 210 hp/214 lb-ft turbocharged version. For decades, modified AWD versions of these Diamond Star Motors (DSM) coupes have caused ripples in spacetime on drag strips all over the planet. (If you want to go down that particular rabbit hole, start by searching "Eagle Talon Red Demon.")

It was the Throtl team's first time building an Eclipse, and their first SEMA build. Despite the base car being an AWD (I'm pretty sure the original was a GS), the final product looks faithful to O'Conner's LAPD-built cover car, even if they used modern parts and techniques. After the paint job, they applied the same livery as the car in the movie, but as everyone knows, it really came together when they installed the underglow.

If you want the details, you can watch Throtl’s entire playlist of videos from the build, but if you’re pressed for time, you can get the entire recap in just over 22 minutes.

Got a tip? Email us at tips@thedrive.com