Dealer Wants $75,999 for a 2006 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution IX MR With 21 Miles

A California dealership is asking the eye-watering price of $75,999 for a low-mileage 2006 Lancer Evolution IX MR. In other words, more than twice the amount of its original MSRP of $35,189.

In case you grew up in the post-Lancer Evolution era, you must know that the Evo (as it is known) was a long-lived line of sports sedans produced by Mitsubishi between 1992 and 2016. Its history of competition in the World Rally Championship (WRC) would've made the Evo noteworthy on its own, but what really made the Evo stand out was Mitsubishi's secret sauce: the 4G63T. This turbocharged 2.0-liter engine was known for being shockingly receptive to tuning; so much so that the automaker even licensed Hyundai-built unites that could handle 30 pounds of boost and belch out over 500 horsepower with stock internals. And not to mention that the agile sedan became a video game legend thanks to Polyphony Digital's Gran Turismo for Play Station.