Obscure Mitsubishi Evo 8 Base Model Had Steelies, Lots of Sidewall, and No AC

The Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution was one of the last cars of its breed. It oozed raw power and provided the driver with a certain visceral connection to the road that many modern cars are missing, the perfect combination to take on just about any track—asphalt or dirt—with enough driver willpower. Fortunately, the United States was lucky enough to actually get three generations of Evo before the car went the way of the dodo. But there was one specific variant that proved Mitsubishi was once interested in giving customers the chance to own a cheap, fast car: the lightweight Mitsibushi Lancer Evolution RS.

The Rally Sport (RS) trim was a motorsport-focused variant of the Evo. It was stripped down, lightweight, and served as a platform that consumers or motorsport teams could pick up and begin transforming into a proper race car with ease. In fact, the RS trim followed the Lancer Evolution through its lineage from inception, meaning that the automaker was selling RS-trimmed Evos well before it was even a thought to sell the sedan on U.S. soil. Before we get started on breaking down this bad boy, it's worth bringing up that the U.S. technically got an RS trim for the Evolution—for the Evo 8 between 2004 and 2005, and the Evo 9 just for the 2006 model year. And while the U.S. model had lots of amenities stripped out in favor of lower costs and a more analog driving experience, Japan really got the good end of the deal, and that's the Evo we're going to talk about today.

Visually, the Evolution 8 RS looks almost like any other Evo, just on some winter tires. Admittedly, steel wheels are always cool, but to the uncultured eye, they definitely scream base model Lancer over performance-trimmed Evo. If it wasn't for the door handles and mirror caps that didn't receive a paint-matching treatment, it'd be hard to point this out in passing. The RS came factory with these 15-inch steel wheels, riding on balloon-spec 205/65R15 tires. Buyers could also opt for the Enkei-branded 17-inch GSR wheels. Again, remember that Mitsubishi's ideal customer was involved in motorsports and would likely be changing out the wheels anyway.

via Mitsubishi The Evo 8 GSR wheels (left) were optional equipment.