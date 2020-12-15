Fugitive Wanted for Alleged Six-Month, $100,000 Catalytic Converter Theft Spree

They say idle hands are the devil's plaything, but that doesn't mean busy people are up to much good either. So demonstrate the culprits of a catalytic converter theft wave in Pennsylvania, which over a period of several months is believed to have netted its perpetrators up to $100,000 from hundreds of stolen cats.

According to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office, 31-year-old Zachery Martin and 39-year-old Jonathan Evans are believed to have yoinked the converters over a six-month period from parked box trucks, crossovers, SUVs, and pickups. These vehicles' ride heights make their exhaust systems accessible without raising the vehicle, and thus their costly emissions controls attractive to thieves, who typically cut them off with portable saws or gas torches. Evans and Martin are believed to have offloaded their takings at a location in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, which authorities speculate to have shelled out approximately six figures for the pair's haul.