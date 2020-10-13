Help the People From That Black Bear Pass Jeep Crash Find Their Lost Dog

Last weekend, a woman was reportedly seriously injured when the Jeep Wrangler she was in slid off a trail on Black Bear Pass outside Telluride, Colorado. We covered that story yesterday, but now a few more details have emerged. After the Jeep in question fell for what is reported to be nearly 1,200 feet, the 23-year-old female passenger was ejected from the car along with her two dogs. We've now learned that she's sustained serious injuries and that one dog is still missing.

The Drive learned that she is now receiving the intensive medical care necessary, but unfortunately, a black labrador named Decker is still missing. We need your help reuniting Decker with his family.

The Jeep's owner, Rich Faller, said on Facebook that Decker was picked up by another family on the trail, but they don't know who those people are or where they live. The crash occurred around Bridal Veil Falls on Black Bear Pass outside Telluride on Oct. 10. Decker is a 10-month-old black lab.

Below are some pictures of Decker for reference: