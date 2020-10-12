This Jeep Wrangler Is Completely Unrecognizable After Falling Off Colorado's Black Bear Pass

Details and photos of the awful crash were posted to the San Miguel County Sherrif's Facebook page.

"Jeep that rolled off and down several switchbacks from Black Bear Pass onto Bridal Veil Road in Telluride. The 22yr old male, who was the driver of the Jeep Wrangler Sport, told Deputies he had shut off the engine, applied the emergency brake and stepped out of the vehicle to help direct a driver behind him around a tight turn. The Jeep started to roll with his 23yr old female friend in the passenger seat. He tried to jump back into the vehicle to try and steer it, but he was thrown into rocks when it left the road."

The Wrangler then continued to roll down several switchbacks, finally coming to rest on a lower portion of the roadway. Both the male driver and female passenger were taken by EMS to the Telluride Medical Center. The female passenger was later flown to St. Mary's Hospital in Grand Junction, Colorado.