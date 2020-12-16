Undercover Cops Dressed as Santa and His Elf Make Comical Arrest of Suspected Car Thieves

Santa Claus is coming to town—to round up suspected car thieves. Undercover police in Riverside, California, made a thoroughly surreal arrest on Thursday that resulted in an elf pulling a gun and Santa tackling a suspect.

Members of the Riverside Police Department donned the festive outfits as part of a program aimed primarily at retail theft called "Santa's Intervention," the department wrote in a press release. The holly jolly duo was posted at a local shopping center to catch thieves with stolen merchandise as they exited the stores, but also received a tip about suspicious-looking men in the parking lot possibly scoping out vehicles to steal.