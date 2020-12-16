Street Racers Break Into Closed Minnesota Speedway to…Go Racing

While most of the country sheltered during 2020's COVID-19 lockdowns, many street racers took to America's empty roads, treating them as their personal racetracks. Others heeded calls to save it for the track, but not in the way anyone meant, as instead of paying for a track day, a group of suspected street racers broke into a closed racetrack in Minnesota.

The break-in was discovered early Sunday morning, when an officer with the Elko New Market Police Department stumbled across "dozens of vehicles and people" at Elko Speedway, reports Fox 9. Like most local short tracks around America, Elko Speedway had closed for the season, even though Minnesota had allowed the facility to host racing as of August according to Sun This Week. Review of surveillance footage reportedly suggests the group entered by "disabling" a security gate, confirming the assembly was not sanctioned by the track, and was thus not lawful.