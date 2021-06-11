Here's How Extreme Weight Savings Can Improve Your Car's Performance

YouTuber ChrisFix decided to test this theory and figure out just how much weight he could save by gutting the interior of an E46 BMW 330xi he's transforming into a dedicated endurance racer. This meant running some quick before and after acceleration and braking tests, as well as weighing each part he removed from the vehicle. The results were predictably better.

If you've ever driven a Mazda Miata, you understand how carrying less weight can affect virtually every aspect of a car. From accelerating to braking and handling around corners, a lightweight vehicle simply does it better . I don't think I need to go into the details of why; just know that you have physics to thank for it.

Chris explains that the E46 will eventually be entered in a 16-hour endurance race. One requirement dictates that he needs to have a fabricator weld in a rollcage; this meant removing anything flammable or potentially obtrusive from the vehicle, which pretty much translates into removing the entire interior. But before Chris did that, he put the luxury sedan on race scales to get an accurate curb weight, and then he sent it to the track for some basic benchmarking.

The 330xi clocked in at 3,370 pounds with a quarter-tank of fuel. Its zero to 60 sprints averaged out to around 6.8 seconds, and the results of a 60 to zero stop test worked out to around 170.6 feet.

For what it's worth, the 330xi was one of the top-trimmed 3 Series of the era, with the "x" designation in the name signifying that it's equipped with BMW's all-wheel-drive system. In fact, it was bested only by the 330Ci ZHP and performance-oriented M3 in the 3 Series lineup then. The 3.0-liter inline-six produced about 225 horsepower and allowed the car to sprint from zero to 60 miles per hour in about 6.9 seconds, according to the factory. Needless to say, despite ChrisFix's car having 250,000 miles on the clock, it definitely didn't lose the pep in its step based on his tests.